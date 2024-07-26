Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 26 Published 5:24 am Friday, July 26, 2024

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (54-48) will host Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (54-47) at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Mets (-145) as moneyline favorites against the Braves (+120). The over/under for this contest is 8. The odds to hit the over are -110, while the odds are -110 to go under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

Friday, July 26, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -145

Mets -145 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +120

Braves +120 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has eight quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the big leagues.

Atlanta is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Braves’ .240 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored 424 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Braves have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

The Braves rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.50) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.194 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

