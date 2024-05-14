UK basketball’s SEC slate unveiled Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Coach John Calipari will bring Arkansas to Rupp Arena next season and Kentucky will have some new places to go with games at Texas and Oklahoma next season.

The Southeastern Conference released the league portion of the men’s basketball schedule Monday and Kentucky will play all 15 league foes one time next season, with home-and-home contests against Alabama, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Kentucky will take on conference newcomers Texas and Oklahoma on the road next season.

The Wildcats will play nine home games (Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt) at Rupp Arena. Road games are at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt.

During his introductory press conference, Kentucky coach Mark Pope said his goal is to simply win.

“We are trying to win and our goal is to win every game we play,” he said. “That is what we are shooting for, trying to win. When we lose a game, if that happens, we will pick ourselves up and reassemble and be resilient and relentless and try to win the next one. That is the DNA at Kentucky. If Kentuckians know one thing, they know a hard day’s work and getting up the next day and having another hard day’s work. That is what we know here.”

Kentucky’s non-conference schedule has yet to be released, but the Wildcats will play Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic, Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic, Gonzaga and Louisville.

Dates and times will be announced at a later date.

UK’s SEC Schedule

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

LSU

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

at Alabama

at Georgia

at Ole Miss

at Mississippi State

at Missouri

at Oklahoma

at Tennessee

at Texas

at Vanderbilt