Headwaters Arts Festival set for May Published 1:18 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The inaugural Headwaters Arts Festival is preparing to take place in downtown Harlan on Saturday, May 18, bringing fun for artists, musicians, and folks who simply enjoy taking in the sights and sounds of different sorts of artistic expression.

City of Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington talked about the first installment of the Headwaters Arts Festival during a recent interview.

“This festival is one we’ve been getting off the ground for about four years now,” Pennington said. “We had been working with the Harlan Hiking Club to establish a chalk art festival. They wanted to focus on chalk art, so we started planning in the winter of 2019.”

Email newsletter signup

Before the event could happen the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, stalling plans for any events for some time.

“We tried again the following year, but we couldn’t generate a lot of interest because of COVID concerns,” Pennington said. “Last year, we postponed it until we had everything gathered together and we could proceed forward.”

According to Pennington, the May, 18, launch date coincides with Harlan’s Desert Week and another yet to be announced event.

“The event itself will have artists – and we’re accepting all kinds of artists, it won’t just be painting – any kind of artis that wants to set up,” Pennington said. “We’re going to have a juried art show. Any of the artists who are set up can enter a piece to compete for a cash prize.”

The art competition will include a combination of judges and popular vote.

“The public can come in and vote for their favorite piece,” Pennington said.

The event will also feature live music.

“We don’t have our headliner yet,” Pennington said. “We also will have some of our regular vendors who will be set up.”

Both vendors and artists applications are available. Participating artists may display and sell their art. Artists may also submit a piece of art for judging. Prizes for both People’s Choice – based on popular vote – as well as a Judge’s Selection (awarded by a panel of knowledgeable judges) will be awarded.

Applications are available at the Harlan Center or go to: https://bit.ly/3xu3Tqh.