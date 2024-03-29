Exodus begins as UK forward Adou Thiero enters transfer portal Published 10:04 am Friday, March 29, 2024

The exodus has begun at Kentucky.

Forward Adou Thiero entered the transfer portal on Thursday but could return after exploring future options.

This past season, Thiero played in 25 games and started 19 of those contests. He averaged 7.2 points and five rebounds a game for the Wildcats, who finished 23-10, losing to Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last week.

Thiero’s dad, Almamy Thiero, played for Kentucky coach John Calipari at Memphis from 2002-06. Adou Thiero had 16 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Kansas earlier this year scored double figures in five contests this season.