Exodus begins as UK forward Adou Thiero enters transfer portal

Published 10:04 am Friday, March 29, 2024

By Keith Taylor

Adou Thiero had five blocked shots in Kentucky’s four games in Canada. (Photo by Vicky Graff)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The exodus has begun at Kentucky.

Forward Adou Thiero entered the transfer portal on Thursday but could return after exploring future options.

 This past season, Thiero played in 25 games and started 19 of those contests. He averaged 7.2 points and five rebounds a game for the Wildcats, who finished 23-10, losing to Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last week.

Email newsletter signup

Thiero’s dad, Almamy Thiero, played for Kentucky coach John Calipari at Memphis from 2002-06. Adou Thiero had 16 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Kansas earlier this year scored double figures in five contests this season.

 

More News

 Godbey: Getting older is not so bad

Domestic violence call leads to multiple charges

Fishing fundraiser slated for Harlan Senior Center

From The Sidelines: If this was a dream, let me sleep a little longer

Print Article