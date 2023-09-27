Cats to play two in-state foes in exhibition contests Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

It was announced on Monday that Kentucky will play Georgetown College and Kentucky State in the school’s two exhibition games.

The Wildcats will open the exhibition campaign against Georgetown College on Oct. 27 and will take on Kentucky State on Nov. 2. Both games will be played at the Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky has played Georgetown College four times and last met in 2019 when the Wildcats defeated the Tigers 80-53.

The contest against Kentucky State will be the program’s yearly contest in the Unity Series against HBCU schools. The game raises awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.

During the first two years of its partnership with HBCUs, the Wildcats and their opponents participated in educational field trips to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, were given resources to better brand themselves in the new name-image-likeness space, were provided career center resources and participated in joint dinners at John Calipari’s radio show.

It will mark the second consecutive season the Wildcats have played Kentucky State in an exhibition game.

Kentucky is 150-12 all-time and 47-1 in exhibition games under Calipari.