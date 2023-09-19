Volleyball notebok: Lady Bears down Pineville, Lady Dragons have dropped 12 in a row Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Staff Reports

Harlan County extended its win streak to three with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 victory last Monday over visiting Pineville.

Savannah Hill led the Lady Bears with 13 assists, five service aces, two kills and two digs. Ashton Evans had four 14 digs, with two aces, four kills and one assist. Kalista Dunn added 10 digs, eight kills and two assists. Destiny Cornett contributed 11 assists, three kills and two digs. Kylee Hoiska had nine kills, six digs, three aces and one assist. Lesleigh Brown added eight aces and two digs. Rileigh Duff had six digs and three kills.

The 9-3 Lady Bears played host Knox Central on Monday and came away with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 victory. They play Bell County on Tuesday.

Lady Dragons’ losing skid continues

Bell County ran its district record to 4-0 with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 win last Tuesday over visiting Harlan.

Gracie Jo Wilder led the Lady Cats with 22 kills, five service aces, three digs, one block and one assist.

Annie Hoskins led the Lady Dragons with three kills, five blocks and six digs. Mallory McNiel had six digs, one service ace and one assist. Kendyll Blanton added six digs and one assist. Ava Nunez contributed four digs and one kill.

Harlan suffered another loss in falling 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 at Knox Central last Monday.

Annie Hoskins led Harlan with seven kills, five service aces, eight digs, five blocks and two assists. Ava Nunez had eighth digs, one ace and one kill. Kendyll Blanton added six digs and two aces. Mallory McNiel added five digs, two aces and one assist. Taylor Hall had five digs and two assists. Tess Bryson added three digs and one assist. Tess Bryson contributed three digs and one assist. Halle Cox added three digs and one assist.

The Lady Dragons (1-13) have lost 12 games in a row, including a 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 loss at Bell County on Monday. They face Leslie County on Tuesday.