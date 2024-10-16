How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wanting to put some money on the upcoming game (Thursday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6.5 goals)

Of Edmonton’s 107 games last season, 50 finished above this game’s total of 6.5 goals.

Nashville played 35 games last season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The teams combined to score 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this one’s total.

Opponents of these teams averaged 5.9 goals per game combined, 0.6 fewer than this one’s over/under.

The Predators were 10th in the league in goals scored, compared to the fourth-ranked Oilers.

This game features the league’s 13th-ranked (Predators) and 10th-ranked (Oilers) teams last season in terms of defense.

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -115

The Oilers won 63.3% of their games last season when they were a moneyline favorite (57-33).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Edmonton had a 57-31 record (winning 64.8% of its games).

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Oilers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Predators Moneyline: -105

The Predators were an underdog 42 times last season, and upset their opponent in 21, or 50.0%, of those games.

Nashville was 18-18 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Predators, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3

Oilers Points Leaders (2023-24)

Connor McDavid was important to Edmonton’s offense last season, putting up 132 points in 76 games.

Leon Draisaitl posted 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.

Evan Bouchard generated 82 points for Edmonton in 81 games last season, netting a goal on 8.2% of his shots and recording 18 goals and 64 assists.

Last season for Edmonton, Stuart Skinner (36-16-5) posted a 2.6 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .905.

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg’s 48 goals and 46 assists in 82 games gave him 94 points last season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Roman Josi’s 85 points last season, including 23 goals and 62 assists, made him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Steven Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) last season.

Juuse Saros’ record was 35-24-5 last season, conceding 173 goals (2.9 goals against average) and having a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -361 10/13/2024 Flames L 4-1 Home -265 10/15/2024 Flyers W 4-3 Home -207 10/17/2024 Predators – Away -115 10/19/2024 Stars – Away – 10/22/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 10/25/2024 Penguins – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home -105 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home – 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home – 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away –

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

