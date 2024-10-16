How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17

Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wanting to put some money on the upcoming game (Thursday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6.5 goals)

  • Of Edmonton’s 107 games last season, 50 finished above this game’s total of 6.5 goals.
  • Nashville played 35 games last season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
  • The teams combined to score 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this one’s total.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged 5.9 goals per game combined, 0.6 fewer than this one’s over/under.
  • The Predators were 10th in the league in goals scored, compared to the fourth-ranked Oilers.
  • This game features the league’s 13th-ranked (Predators) and 10th-ranked (Oilers) teams last season in terms of defense.

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -115

  • The Oilers won 63.3% of their games last season when they were a moneyline favorite (57-33).
  • When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Edmonton had a 57-31 record (winning 64.8% of its games).
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, the Oilers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Predators Moneyline: -105

  • The Predators were an underdog 42 times last season, and upset their opponent in 21, or 50.0%, of those games.
  • Nashville was 18-18 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The win probability for the Predators, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3

Oilers Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Connor McDavid was important to Edmonton’s offense last season, putting up 132 points in 76 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl posted 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.
  • Evan Bouchard generated 82 points for Edmonton in 81 games last season, netting a goal on 8.2% of his shots and recording 18 goals and 64 assists.
  • Last season for Edmonton, Stuart Skinner (36-16-5) posted a 2.6 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .905.

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Filip Forsberg’s 48 goals and 46 assists in 82 games gave him 94 points last season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Roman Josi’s 85 points last season, including 23 goals and 62 assists, made him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
  • Nashville’s Steven Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) last season.
  • Juuse Saros’ record was 35-24-5 last season, conceding 173 goals (2.9 goals against average) and having a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/12/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -361
10/13/2024 Flames L 4-1 Home -265
10/15/2024 Flyers W 4-3 Home -207
10/17/2024 Predators Away -115
10/19/2024 Stars Away
10/22/2024 Hurricanes Home
10/25/2024 Penguins Home

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110
10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142
10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190
10/17/2024 Oilers Home -105
10/19/2024 Red Wings Home
10/22/2024 Bruins Home
10/25/2024 Blackhawks Away

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

SportsPlus