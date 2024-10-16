How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 16: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The MLB Playoff contests in a Wednesday schedule sure to please include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 16

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.