SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8 Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Among the options on the Week 8 SEC college football slate, Missouri (-4.5) against Auburn is our best bet against the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Ball State vs. Vanderbilt matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other contests to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 8 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Missouri -4.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 16.4 points

Missouri by 16.4 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas -3.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 12.2 points

Texas by 12.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt -25.5 vs. Ball State

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores

Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Vanderbilt by 32.1 points

Vanderbilt by 32.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Florida +1.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 4.6 points

Florida by 4.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama -3 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 7.9 points

Alabama by 7.9 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 8 SEC Total Bets

Over 58.5 – Ball State vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores

Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 65.6 points

65.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 55.5 – Georgia vs. Texas

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 50.1 points

50.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 41.5 – South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Total: 45.6 points

45.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:45 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – LSU vs. Arkansas

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 51.7 points

51.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 50.5 – Auburn vs. Missouri

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers Projected Total: 47.1 points

47.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 8 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 5-1 (3-0 SEC) 31.0 / 16.7 413.3 / 318.0 Texas 6-0 (2-0 SEC) 43.2 / 6.3 495.5 / 229.7 LSU 5-1 (2-0 SEC) 34.2 / 22.3 459.7 / 372.0 Georgia 5-1 (3-1 SEC) 33.5 / 17.2 452.0 / 312.5 Arkansas 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 33.0 / 19.2 484.8 / 321.5 Vanderbilt 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 34.7 / 23.5 353.8 / 342.0 Alabama 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 41.7 / 20.8 442.3 / 342.5 Tennessee 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 42.2 / 10.7 484.5 / 249.8 Missouri 5-1 (1-1 SEC) 33.5 / 15.3 434.0 / 270.8 Ole Miss 5-2 (1-2 SEC) 41.4 / 10.6 560.9 / 289.6 Oklahoma 4-2 (1-2 SEC) 24.3 / 19.0 287.7 / 337.8 Florida 3-3 (1-2 SEC) 28.0 / 24.2 402.8 / 381.2 South Carolina 3-3 (1-3 SEC) 27.5 / 20.3 362.3 / 299.5 Kentucky 3-3 (1-3 SEC) 20.5 / 14.5 321.7 / 251.5 Auburn 2-4 (0-3 SEC) 30.0 / 20.8 444.5 / 337.7 Mississippi State 1-5 (0-3 SEC) 28.0 / 33.2 381.0 / 465.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.