SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Among the options on the Week 8 SEC college football slate, Missouri (-4.5) against Auburn is our best bet against the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Ball State vs. Vanderbilt matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other contests to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 8 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Missouri -4.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 16.4 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Texas -3.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 12.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Vanderbilt -25.5 vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Vanderbilt by 32.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Florida +1.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 4.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Alabama -3 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 7.9 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Best Week 8 SEC Total Bets
Over 58.5 – Ball State vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 65.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Under 55.5 – Georgia vs. Texas
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 50.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 41.5 – South Carolina vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Total: 45.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 55.5 – LSU vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 51.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 50.5 – Auburn vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 47.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 8 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|5-1 (3-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 16.7
|413.3 / 318.0
|Texas
|6-0 (2-0 SEC)
|43.2 / 6.3
|495.5 / 229.7
|LSU
|5-1 (2-0 SEC)
|34.2 / 22.3
|459.7 / 372.0
|Georgia
|5-1 (3-1 SEC)
|33.5 / 17.2
|452.0 / 312.5
|Arkansas
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|33.0 / 19.2
|484.8 / 321.5
|Vanderbilt
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|34.7 / 23.5
|353.8 / 342.0
|Alabama
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|41.7 / 20.8
|442.3 / 342.5
|Tennessee
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|42.2 / 10.7
|484.5 / 249.8
|Missouri
|5-1 (1-1 SEC)
|33.5 / 15.3
|434.0 / 270.8
|Ole Miss
|5-2 (1-2 SEC)
|41.4 / 10.6
|560.9 / 289.6
|Oklahoma
|4-2 (1-2 SEC)
|24.3 / 19.0
|287.7 / 337.8
|Florida
|3-3 (1-2 SEC)
|28.0 / 24.2
|402.8 / 381.2
|South Carolina
|3-3 (1-3 SEC)
|27.5 / 20.3
|362.3 / 299.5
|Kentucky
|3-3 (1-3 SEC)
|20.5 / 14.5
|321.7 / 251.5
|Auburn
|2-4 (0-3 SEC)
|30.0 / 20.8
|444.5 / 337.7
|Mississippi State
|1-5 (0-3 SEC)
|28.0 / 33.2
|381.0 / 465.7
