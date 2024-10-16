MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 16 Published 6:33 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The MLB Playoff contests in a Wednesday slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

To get an edge before today’s MLB action, check out our odds breakdown below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 16

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110

Mets -110 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110

Dodgers -110 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Mets 6, Dodgers 5

Mets 6, Dodgers 5 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-110) over the Dodgers (-110)

Mets (-110) over the Dodgers (-110) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

