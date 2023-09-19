Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 11:30 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher. These arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Sept. 15-18. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• George Hall, 43, of Big Stone, Va., was arrested on Friday, Sept. 15, by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, and fugitive from another state (warrant required). Hall was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Pete Rowe, 50, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 16. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and menacing. Rowe was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Michael Long, 19, of Harlan, was arrested by Cumberland City Police on Monday, Sept. 18. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belts. He was also served with a warrant for failure to appear. Long was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.