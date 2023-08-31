Harlan County District Court News Published 2:30 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

• Patricia Marie Daniels, 32, of Cawood, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Elizabeth Marie McKnight, 32, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $233 on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charge, dismissed.

• Chris Sargent, 31, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled March 5, 2024.

• Sarah Bray, 40, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

• Elizabeth Marie McKnight, 32, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Chase Grogan, 34, of Cumberland, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Dr unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Stephanie Hale, 50, alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Hiram M. Brock, 65, violation of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 16.

• Jeffrey Bradley Cottrell, 38, of Evarts, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 16.

• Shawn George Smith, 36, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, improper registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, inadequate silencer (muffler), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jerry Garrett, 57, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 16.

• Ysayah Lee Helton, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 30, 2024.

• Stanley D. Marlowe, 45, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed at request of alleged 6.

• Jason Whitson, 47, violation of local burning ban — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 23.

• John Quincy Miracle, 42, of Baxter, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $283; other charges, dismissed.

• William Cottrell, 37, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Rebecca Jo Epling, 54, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.

• Kyle Waylon Grubbs Farley, 18, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Nina Long, 50, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tammy Engle, 48, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit); other charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $203 on both charges.

• Haley Perkins, 23, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Thomas Aaron Carr, 31, disregarding stop sign — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Michelle Leah Stidham, 48, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Johann Gist, 19, disregarding stop sign, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on warning and proof.

• Rodger Scott Bagley, 28, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Ronald Tracy Wynn, 48, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Hailey Breann Mitchell, 24, failure to give or improper signal — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Shawn McClain, 33, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled April 16, 2024.

• Abbigail Thomas, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 23.

• Ronnie Holbrook, 35, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Bradley Watts, 26, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Bobby James Patterson, 44, careless driving — dismissed on warning.

• Shawn Dylan Burke, 28, operating a vehicle with one headlight, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 23.

• Carakay Brock, 29, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Edward J. Sullivan, 33, instruction permit violations — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Natasha Brooke Hester, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — pleaded not guilty, jury trial was scheduled Aug. 29.

• Neil Isaac Daniels, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school.

• Derrick Adams, 38, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled May 7, 2024.

• Matthew Anderson, 41, of Loyall, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, harassment (no physical contact) — dismissed.

• Tiffany N. Creech, 33, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 9.

• John Bates, 41, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — continued for jury trial May 7, 2024.

• Donna K. Clayborn, 55, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Food City property, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off CVS property.