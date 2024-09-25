Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will be up against the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Miami Dolphins (182.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Is Levis’ game against the Dolphins this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy statistics.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in 2024, Levis ranks 67th overall in the league and 28th at his position.

In his previous game (last week versus the Green Bay Packers), Levis finished with 13.6 fantasy points — 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

