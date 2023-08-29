Cumberland woman faces drug charges Published 10:30 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A Cumberland woman is facing charges including first-degree possession of fentanyl and tampering with physical evidence after allegedly attempting to climb into a moving vehicle.

Rhonda Sturgill, 39, was arrested on Aug. 19 by Cumberland City Police.

According to the citation, Reed observed a woman attempting to enter a moving vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. A traffic stop was performed on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle advised police the woman was trying to get into the vehicle. Officers made contact with the woman, who told police her name was Christine Smith. The woman later informed police she was Rhonda Sturgill. While talking with Sturgill, a bag and a black box were located at a residence Sturgill had attempted to enter. The homeowners requested police retrieve the items. A search of the objects located drug paraphernalia and a plastic baggie containing two green tablets and three small pieces of an unknown white rock-like substance. Sturgill was taken into custody and transported to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Sturgill was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving officers false identifying information, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.