Gray’s Knob man charged with assault Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A Grays Knob man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after allegedly being involved in an altercation with multiple people.

James Engle, 43, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on June 13.

According to a news release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a fight between multiple individuals on 5th Street in the Grays Knob community on June 7. Once on the scene, deputies detained three individuals. A fourth person fled the scene on foot.

Francis Turner and Clarence Irvin were arrested at the scene by deputies on charges of disorderly conduct.

Kimberly Zunda was arrested at the scene by deputies on two active bench warrants.

An investigation into the incident involving the individual who fled the scene was soon underway. The individual involved was later identified as Engle.

Engle was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.