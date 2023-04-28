Levis doesn’t hear his name called in first round of NFL Draft Published 11:30 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Will Levis will have to wait another day to be chosen in the NFL Draft.

Levis wasn’t among the 31 players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Kansas City. Levis was projected to go as high as No. 3 by many draft analysts. He was one of 17 players invited to the draft and atop ESPN commentator Mel Kiper’s list of top players available when the opening round of the draft concluded.

Three of the top four picks taken in the draft were quarterbacks. Former Alabama standout Bryce Young (Carolina) was the top pick, CJ Stroud (Ohio State) was chosen by Houston as the third selection. The Indianapolis Colts chose Florida’s Anthony Richardson as the fourth pick in the draft.

In just two seasons at Kentucky, Levis threw for 5,233 yards and 43 touchdowns. He led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in his first season in 2021 after transferring from Penn State. The Wildcats defeated Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl. He didn’t compete in the Music City Bowl last December when the Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 21-0 in a bowl rematch.

A year ago, Levis managed to throw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns while working under a new offensive coordinator. Levis wasn’t used as a rusher under former coordinator Rich Scangarello. He flourished in Liam Coen’s system two years ago. Coen returned to his former post with the Wildcats after a one-year stint as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.