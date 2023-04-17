Onyenso switches gears, says he’s coming back to UK Published 11:35 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Ugonna Onyenso, a 6-foot-11 center from Nigeria, announced Wednesday his intention to take his name out of the transfer portal and return to Kentucky for the 2023-24 season.

It was a surprise last week when Onyenso put his name in the portal, although he was used sparingly his freshman season when he played only 110 minutes over 16 games, averaging 2.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots.

“I’m back and looking forward to chasing my dream of winning a national championship with my brothers! Go Cats!” Onyenso said in announcing his intention to return to Kentucky on Wednesday night.

He will battle for playing time with 7-1 freshman Aaron Bradshaw, returnee Lance Ware and possibly two-time All-American Oscar Tshiebwe, who will test the NBA Draft waters before deciding his future. The door is open for him to return for another “super senior” season because of rules in place through COVID-19.