Coen returns as Cats’ OC Published 11:20 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Liam Coen made an impact in his only season at Kentucky.

After one season in the same capacity with the Los Angeles Rams, Coen officially announced his plans to return to the Bluegrass on Tuesday, ending speculation that he would rejoin Mark Stoops’ staff as offensive coordinator.

A year ago, Coen helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-3 season and a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

“It was evident that he made a dramatic impact in the one season he was with our team,” Stoops said. “He brings a great deal of knowledge, and he also brings an excitement that players and recruits can relate to.”

Under Coen, the Wildcats ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference in scoring offense and eighth in total offense. Kentucky also ranked fifth in rushing offense.

“Ashley and I are thrilled to be back in Lexington,” Coen said. “I want to thank Coach Stoops and Mitch Barnhart for the amazing opportunity. I also want to thank Coach McVay for his mentorship and guidance and the Rams organization for their support throughout this process. I can’t wait to get to work in helping lead the UK offense and bring a championship to Big Blue Nation!”

Coen signed a three-year contract on Dec. 12 that will pay him $1.7 million next season and increase by $100,000 over the next two years.