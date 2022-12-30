Double duty for UK Radio Network and Cat fans Saturday Published 9:41 am Friday, December 30, 2022

The Kentucky Radio Network will have its hands full on New Year’s Eve.

The Kentucky football team will take on Iowa Music City Bowl at noon Saturday in Nashville, while the men’s basketball team will play host to rival Louisville also at noon Saturday in Lexington.

Both games will be broadcast on television, with ABC carrying the football game and CBS will televise the basketball game.

On the radio, the football game will air on WLAP-AM (630), while the men’s basketball game will be aired on WBUL-FM (98,1). In the Louisville market, the football game will be on WKJK-AM (1080) and the basketball game will be on WHAS-AM (840). Both games will be available on the UK Athletics app.

The Music City Bowl will give UK Radio Network stations the option to stream their games on their respective websites and affiliates throughout the state that have multiple stations in the same market will carry both games, while those with one market will carry the football game and broadcast the basketball game online.

Kentucky play-by-play announcer Tom Leach will be joined by regular crew Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel in Nashville for the bowl game. Derren Headrick and Jack Givens will call the basketball game.