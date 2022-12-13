Boulwear hired as UK special teams, running backs coach Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Kentucky has filled its first coaching vacancy.

Jay Boulware was named the team’s running backs and special team’s coach on Monday. Bowlwear He has spent the past season as an offensive intern for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was previously special teams and tight ends coach at the University of Texas. He also worked with Bob Stoops at the University of Oklahoma.

“I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I’ve always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That’s what I was looking for in this position and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”

Boulwear said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to join the Kentucky coaching staff.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Boulware said. “I’ve known and worked with the Stoops family for many years, and I’ve followed Mark’s career for a long time. I’m honored to be on his coaching staff as I have the utmost respect for him and the work he’s done at Kentucky. I’m looking forward to helping him continue the success he’s built here in the Bluegrass.”

While at Oklahoma, Boulwear coached running backs, special teams and tight ends. He also has coached at Northern Illinois, Arizona, San Francisco 49ers, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, Oklahoma and New Orleans Saints.

Stoops also is looking for an offensive coordinator.