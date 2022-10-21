Cumberland Police Department makes theft arrests
Published 10:57 am Friday, October 21, 2022
The Cumberland City Police Department made multiple arrests on Saturday connected to a theft case.
According to a press release, officers from the Cumberland City Police Department, along with Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Teagle performed a roundup, arresting several suspects involved in a major theft case.
The release states the arrests were related to a burglary reported on October 3, at a location on School Road in the New York community of Cumberland. Nine individuals have been charged in connection with the burglary, six of which were arrested.
- April York, 43, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized Crime;
- Wendy Varner, 46, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
- Crystal Jones, 37, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
- Edgar White, 41, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
- Marlana Lewis, 28, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
- Jeremy Creech, 40, of Cumberland was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime.