Cumberland Police Department makes theft arrests

Published 10:57 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Cumberland City Police Department made multiple arrests on Saturday connected to a theft case.

According to a press release, officers from the Cumberland City Police Department, along with Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Teagle performed a roundup, arresting several suspects involved in a major theft case.

The release states the arrests were related to a burglary reported on October 3, at a location on School Road in the New York community of Cumberland. Nine individuals have been charged in connection with the burglary, six of which were arrested.

  • April York, 43, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized Crime;
  • Wendy Varner, 46, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
  • Crystal Jones, 37, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
  • Edgar White, 41, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
  • Marlana Lewis, 28, of Cumberland, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime;
  • Jeremy Creech, 40, of Cumberland was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, and engaging in organized crime.

