Cumberland Police Department makes theft arrests

The Cumberland City Police Department made multiple arrests on Saturday connected to a theft case.

According to a press release, officers from the Cumberland City Police Department, along with Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Teagle performed a roundup, arresting several suspects involved in a major theft case.

The release states the arrests were related to a burglary reported on October 3, at a location on School Road in the New York community of Cumberland. Nine individuals have been charged in connection with the burglary, six of which were arrested.