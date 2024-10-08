How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 8

Published 2:48 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 8

On a Tuesday WNBA playoff slate that includes just one contest, the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx will take center stage.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Email newsletter signup

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 5 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 5 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 6

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 6

Print Article

SportsPlus