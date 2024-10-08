October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:21 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

The St. Louis Blues versus the Seattle Kraken is one of many solid options on today’s NHL schedule.

Information on live coverage of today’s NHL play is available for you.

How to Watch October 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Chicago Blackhawks @ Utah Hockey Club 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.