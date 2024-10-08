October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 12:21 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

The St. Louis Blues versus the Seattle Kraken is one of many solid options on today’s NHL schedule.

Information on live coverage of today’s NHL play is available for you.

How to Watch October 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
Chicago Blackhawks @ Utah Hockey Club 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

