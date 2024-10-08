October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:21 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024
The St. Louis Blues versus the Seattle Kraken is one of many solid options on today’s NHL schedule.
Information on live coverage of today’s NHL play is available for you.
How to Watch October 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken
|4:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Utah Hockey Club
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
