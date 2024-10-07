Tennessee vs. Florida Oct. 12 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:22 am Monday, October 7, 2024

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators will clash on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Neyland Stadium, in a matchup of SEC teams.

Aiming to see Tennessee play Florida in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Tennessee vs. Florida game info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Email newsletter signup

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Tennessee vs. Florida statistical matchup

Tennessee Florida 519 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.2 (73rd) 227.6 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (82nd) 267.2 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.6 (84th) 251.8 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.6 (35th) 5 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (67th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (109th)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Tennessee leaders

In five games for the Volunteers, Dylan Sampson has piled up 589 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Sampson has contributed 81 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight receptions.

In five games, Nico Iamaleava has aired it out for 1,048 yards (209.6 yards per game) to go along with seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 134 yards (3.7 YPC) and one touchdown.

DeSean Bishop has tallied 306 rushing yards (61.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry in five games for the Volunteers.

Buy Tennessee or Florida gear at Fanatics!

Florida leaders

In five games, Montrell Johnson has rushed for 288 yards (57.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Johnson also has 12 catches for 56 yards and zero TDs.

In five games, Graham Mertz has passed for 666 yards (133.2 per game), with five touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 77.2%.

On the ground, Mertz has scored one touchdown and accumulated 45 yards.

Elijhah Badger has 17 catches for 346 yards (69.2 per game) and two touchdowns in five games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.