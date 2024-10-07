How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Monday, October 7, 2024

The Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees square off for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 7

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Max

Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)

