Frank A. Atkins led a full and wonderful life. Born into the loving arms of Clara and Frank Atkins, Sr., on August 1, 1954, in Corbin, Kentucky, he was named Francis Allen Atkins Jr., baptized at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Corbin, and raised in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated from Harlan Independent High School in 1972 before attending Centre College in Danville, Kentucky for two years and the University of Kentucky, where he earned a degree in Engineering. Following graduation, he practiced engineering with Thompson & Litton of Wise, Virginia in the 1980’s, where he met and later married the love of his life, Sandra. Frank returned to the University of Kentucky to earn a degree in law, graduating in 1984. As an attorney, he served two years as a law clerk to the Honorable Eugene Siler in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, before opening a law practice in Williamsburg, Kentucky, where he worked until his retirement. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, serving as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher as well as working with the youth of the church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves, having served as a Commander in the Construction Battalion (Seabees) during the Persian Gulf War. Upon retirement from his law practice, Frank and Sandra moved to Maryland to enjoy being with their sons and grandchildren. He loved being “Poppy” to his three grandchildren. Frank leaves behind to mourn his passing: his loving wife Sandra Atkins, their sons and families, Bryan & Jennifer Rakes, their children Catie & Caroline; Mike & Naina Rakes, their son Tage; Frank’s mother, Clara Early Atkins; his sister in law Rhonda Miller & husband Tommy; his siblings, sister Clara Atkins-Pope & husband, Tom; brothers Robert Atkins & wife Julie; Edward Atkins & wife Kathy; William Atkins & wife Elaine; Richard Atkins & wife Phoebie. Nieces & nephews: Mary Elizabeth Pope & husband Oz Bland; Anne Lindsey & husband Michael; Ryland Pope & wife Robin; Will Pope & wife Dana; Annie Mason & husband Matt, Sasha Voss & husband Taylor; Casey Fenner & husband Aaron; Ryland Atkins & wife Katharine; Katie Roe & husband Mason; Lynne Atkins; Allison Atkins; Amanda Atkins; Sarah Jalbert & husband David; Will Atkins; Erin Nations & husband Avery. Great nieces & nephews: Lydia Bland, Kaya Bland, Shane Lindsey, Cade Lindsey, Michael Lindsey, Bryleigh Capps, Jase Capps, Willa Grace Pope, Dorothy Mason, Kathleen Mason, Evelyn Voss, Aiden Nations and Ivie Nations. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Allen Atkins, Sr. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Harlan, Kentucky at a later date. Frank Allen Atkins 1954-