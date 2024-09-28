Where to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 30 Published 10:39 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-3) go on the road to play the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Titans will try to break a three-game losing streak in the matchup.

This game will be available on TV.

Sep 30, 2024: Titans vs. Dolphins Viewing Options

Game day: Monday, September 30, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Will Levis QB 579 YDS (68.1%) / 4 TD / 5 INT

86 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 28.7 RUSH YPG Tony Pollard RB 158 YDS / 1 TD / 52.7 YPG / 4.1 YPC

11 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.3 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 8 REC / 136 YDS / 1 TD / 45.3 YPG DeAndre Hopkins WR 8 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD / 30 YPG Harold Landry OLB 13 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 22 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Ernest Jones LB 24 TKL / 2 TFL Amani Hooker SAF 14 TKL / 2 TFL

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins – ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts – CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills – CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions – FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots – FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers – FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Dolphins Key Players

Name Position Stats Devon Achane RB 150 YDS / 1 TD / 50 YPG / 3.5 YPC

17 REC / 173 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 57.7 REC YPG Tyreek Hill WR 13 REC / 194 YDS / 1 TD / 64.7 YPG Jaylen Waddle WR 13 REC / 176 YDS / 0 TD / 58.7 YPG Skylar Thompson QB 187 YDS (63.6%) / 0 TD / 0 INT David Long LB 21 TKL / 2 TFL Calais Campbell DT 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK Kader Kohou CB 10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Jordyn Brooks LB 19 TKL / 0 TFL

Dolphins Injuries

Kendall Fuller | CB (Out) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 13 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 13 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Terron Armstead | OT (Out) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 2 GP

2 GP David Long | LB (Doubtful) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Raheem Mostert | RB (Questionable) Injury: Chest

Chest

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Rushing Stats: 6 ATT | 9 YDS | 0 TDs

6 ATT | 9 YDS | 0 TDs Malik Washington | WR (Questionable) Injury: Quadricep

Quadricep

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice Skylar Thompson | QB (Questionable) Injury: Ribs

Ribs

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Passing Stats: 33-for-21 | 187 YDS | 0 TDs | 0 INTs

33-for-21 | 187 YDS | 0 TDs | 0 INTs Alec Ingold | FB (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP Storm Duck | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 5 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 5 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Siran Neal | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Jaelan Phillips | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Achilles

Achilles

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Full Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 4 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 4 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Tyreek Hill | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Receiving Stats: 23 TAR | 13 REC | 194 YDS | 1 TD

23 TAR | 13 REC | 194 YDS | 1 TD Calais Campbell | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

Dolphins Schedule