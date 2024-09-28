Where to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 30
Published 10:39 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-3) go on the road to play the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Titans will try to break a three-game losing streak in the matchup.
This game will be available on TV.
Sep 30, 2024: Titans vs. Dolphins Viewing Options
- Game day: Monday, September 30, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Will Levis
|QB
|579 YDS (68.1%) / 4 TD / 5 INT
86 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 28.7 RUSH YPG
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|158 YDS / 1 TD / 52.7 YPG / 4.1 YPC
11 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.3 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|8 REC / 136 YDS / 1 TD / 45.3 YPG
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|8 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD / 30 YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|13 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|22 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|24 TKL / 2 TFL
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|14 TKL / 2 TFL
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|–
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|–
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|–
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Dolphins Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Devon Achane
|RB
|150 YDS / 1 TD / 50 YPG / 3.5 YPC
17 REC / 173 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 57.7 REC YPG
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|13 REC / 194 YDS / 1 TD / 64.7 YPG
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|13 REC / 176 YDS / 0 TD / 58.7 YPG
|Skylar Thompson
|QB
|187 YDS (63.6%) / 0 TD / 0 INT
|David Long
|LB
|21 TKL / 2 TFL
|Calais Campbell
|DT
|7 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
|Kader Kohou
|CB
|10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|19 TKL / 0 TFL
Dolphins Injuries
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 13 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 2 GP
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Chest
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 6 ATT | 9 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Quadricep
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Injury: Ribs
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Passing Stats: 33-for-21 | 187 YDS | 0 TDs | 0 INTs
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 5 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Achilles
- Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 4 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 23 TAR | 13 REC | 194 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs
Kendall Fuller | CB (Out)
Terron Armstead | OT (Out)
David Long | LB (Doubtful)
Raheem Mostert | RB (Questionable)
Malik Washington | WR (Questionable)
Skylar Thompson | QB (Questionable)
Alec Ingold | FB (Unspecified)
Storm Duck | CB (Unspecified)
Siran Neal | CB (Unspecified)
Jaelan Phillips | LB (Unspecified)
Tyreek Hill | WR (Unspecified)
Calais Campbell | DT (Unspecified)
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Jaguars
|W 20-17
|CBS
|9/12/2024
|Bills
|L 31-10
|Amazon Prime Video
|9/22/2024
|at Seahawks
|L 24-3
|CBS
|9/30/2024
|Titans
|–
|ESPN
|10/6/2024
|at Patriots
|–
|FOX
|10/20/2024
|at Colts
|–
|FOX
|10/27/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|at Bills
|–
|CBS
|11/11/2024
|at Rams
|–
|ESPN
|11/17/2024
|Raiders
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|Patriots
|–
|CBS
|11/28/2024
|at Packers
|–
|NBC
|12/8/2024
|Jets
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/22/2024
|49ers
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Browns
|–
|NBC
|TBD
|at Jets
|–
|–