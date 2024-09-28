WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 29 Published 9:38 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

If you’re planning to wager on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA games, you’ve come to the right place — we have computer predictions for each one, plus key information for each game.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 29

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-4)

Liberty (-4) Total Pick: Over (163.5)

Over (163.5) Prediction: Liberty 85, Aces 80

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (+4)

Sun (+4) Total Pick: Over (154.5)

Over (154.5) Prediction: Lynx 80, Sun 77

How to Watch

Location: ,

, Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

