KSP investigating inmate death

From the Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, received a call from Harlan County Detention Center on Oct. 31, 2021, at approximately 3:20 a.m.

The detention center advised they located an inmate unresponsive. KSP Trooper Brandon Pierson along with Det. Jacob Middleton responded and began an investigation.

Deputy Coroner Jim Rich responded and pronounced the inmate deceased at the detention center. An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

No foul play is suspected.

Case is still under investigation by Det. Jacob Middleton.

