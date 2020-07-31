Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Melissa Winn, 44, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 21. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol);

Marilyn Goldsberry, 49, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 21. She was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal trespassing and menacing;

Douglas Lamb, 30, of Evarts, was arrested by Evarts Police Department officers on July 22. He was charged with reckless driving, improper equipment, improperly on the left side of road, disregarding traffic regulation and driving too fast for traffic conditions;

Aimee Woodard, 36, of Harlan, was arrested on July 22 for drug court sanction;

Chastity Phillips, 25, of Harlan, was arrested on July 22 for drug court sanction;

Tasha Montanaro, 35, of Harlan, was arrested on July 22 for drug court sanction;

Michael Lunsford, 27, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 23. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication in a public place;

Jasmine Chappell, 31, of Roark, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 23. She was charged with failure to appear and theft by unlawful taking (under $500);

David Barrett, 38, of Roark, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 23. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines, failure to appear, first-degree possession of controlled substance (second offense; methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Bobby England, 27, of Coldiron, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 25. He was charged with speeding (5 MPH over limit) and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

John Mackey, 30, of Lynch, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 25. He was charged with second-degree burglary;

Jennifer Partin, 38, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 26. She was charged with three counts of non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Bill Asher, 51, of Hyden, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 26. He was charged with reckless driving, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile device, operating on suspended/revoked license and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Kresta Farmer, 41, of Coldiron, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 26. She was charged with two counts of non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Ashley Plank, 22, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 26. She was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Jason Collett, 38, of Harlan, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on July 27. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 and third-degree criminal trespassing;

Jerry Gilbert, 47, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 27. He was charged as a persistent felony offender I with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Jeffrey Rutherford, 47, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on July 27. He was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol);

Loren Doss, 36, of New Tazewell, Tenn., was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 27. She was charged with three counts of non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Russeline Joseph, 61, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 27. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree terroristic threatening;

Nora Helton, 45, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 27. She was charged with fraud use of a credit card ($500 < $10,000);

Dale Turner, 26, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 27. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $500);

Jessica Miles, 30, of Lynch, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 27. She was charged with failure to appear;

Cody Shepherd, 26, of Grays Knob, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 27. He was charged with speeding (11 MPH over limit), failure to wear seat belts, two counts of failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license and operating on a suspended/revoked license;

Sherri Nantz, 57, of Cranks, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 28. She was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid.

