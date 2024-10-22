How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 23
Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks take the court against the Brooklyn Nets on October 23, 2024 in the opening game of the 2024-25 season for both teams.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: YES, FDS-SE(ATL)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- In games Atlanta shot higher than 47.0% from the field, it went 29-8 overall.
- The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 10th.
- Last year, the 118.3 points per game the Hawks recorded were 5.0 more points than the Nets gave up (113.3).
- When Atlanta scored more than 113.3 points last season, it went 28-21.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets shot 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 49.5% the Hawks’ opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Brooklyn had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Nets were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished third.
- The Nets’ 110.4 points per game last year were 10.1 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks gave up.
- Brooklyn put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 120.5 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 121.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 more points than they averaged away from home (114.8).
- Atlanta allowed 120.8 points per game at home, compared to 120.2 when playing on the road.
- The Hawks averaged 13.8 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1% points better than they averaged on the road (13.6 threes per game, 35.9% three-point percentage).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nets put up 112.2 points per game last season, 3.7 more than they averaged away (108.5).
- In 2023-24, the Nets conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (111.0) than away (115.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Nets knocked down fewer treys on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (13.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Clint Capela
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Foot
|Trendon Watford
|Out
|Hamstring
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|Out
|Hamstring