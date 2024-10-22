How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 23 Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks take the court against the Brooklyn Nets on October 23, 2024 in the opening game of the 2024-25 season for both teams.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: YES, FDS-SE(ATL)

YES, FDS-SE(ATL) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

In games Atlanta shot higher than 47.0% from the field, it went 29-8 overall.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 10th.

Last year, the 118.3 points per game the Hawks recorded were 5.0 more points than the Nets gave up (113.3).

When Atlanta scored more than 113.3 points last season, it went 28-21.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets shot 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 49.5% the Hawks’ opponents shot last season.

Last season, Brooklyn had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Nets were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished third.

The Nets’ 110.4 points per game last year were 10.1 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks gave up.

Brooklyn put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 120.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 121.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 more points than they averaged away from home (114.8).

Atlanta allowed 120.8 points per game at home, compared to 120.2 when playing on the road.

The Hawks averaged 13.8 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1% points better than they averaged on the road (13.6 threes per game, 35.9% three-point percentage).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nets put up 112.2 points per game last season, 3.7 more than they averaged away (108.5).

In 2023-24, the Nets conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (111.0) than away (115.5).

Beyond the arc, the Nets knocked down fewer treys on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (13.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Clint Capela Questionable Ankle Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder

Nets Injuries