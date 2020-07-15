Man threatens to kill his ex-girlfriend, holds another man hostage

A Harlan man was arrested after allegedly holding another person hostage and threatening his ex-girlfriend’s life.

Timothy Fultz, 59, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on July 10.

According to the citation, dispatch notified officers of a man claiming he was held against his will in Fultz’s apartment.

When the officers arrived at the residence, they heard a scuffle coming from inside the apartment before Mark Layton, the man accusing Fultz of unlawful imprisonment, exited the residence with a gun in his hands, which he dropped before being taken to the ground. Fultz was then instructed to exit the apartment at gunpoint and was handcuffed at the door in a kneeling position.

Layton told police he had allegedly struck Fultz when he heard police at the door. He said Fultz had tried approaching the door with the gun behind his back while trying to push Layton into a different room of the apartment.

During the investigation, police found that Fultz had been drinking alcohol and allegedly threatened to kill Layton and said he also wanted to drive to Verda and kill his ex-girlfriend.

Layton said during the scuffle, Fultz managed to pull the trigger of the gun twice but the weapon did not discharge.

Fultz claimed to be bipolar. Layton said Fultz was supposed to have psychiatric treatment regularly.

Fultz was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (no visible injury). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

In an unrelated incident, a Cawood man was recently served with a warrant, brandishing multiple charges including murder.

Clayton Fultz, 20, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 8.

According to the citation, Fultz was served with a complaint warrant filed in the Harlan Circuit Court for his arrest. The officer had no knowledge of Fultz’s case when the warrant was served.

Fultz is currently charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full-cash bond and awaits trial.