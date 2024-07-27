How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 27 Published 4:09 am Saturday, July 27, 2024

Francisco Lindor and Marcell Ozuna are the hottest hitters on the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, who play on Saturday at Citi Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 118 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 428 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.53) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.196 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Schwellenbach has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/24/2024 Reds L 9-4 Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers – Away – Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home – –

