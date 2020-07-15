In Harlan, but where?
Before its eventual reinvention as one of Harlan’s most prominent local restaurants, this building once housed a bank as evidenced by this deposit box and another drive-through window at the back. Although you may not be able to take out a loan here or create a bank account, locals can go to this particular business for incredible pizza and some of the best southern hospitality in the region. Answer to previous week: Harlan USPS (Photo by Emily Sargent)
You Might Like
Man threatens to kill his ex-girlfriend, holds another man hostage
A Harlan man was arrested after allegedly holding another person hostage and threatening his ex-girlfriend’s life. Timothy Fultz, 59, was... read more