July 16, 2020

  • 73°
As part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased reopening of Kentucky, beaches, pools, bars and other gatherings of up to 50 people were announced to begin opening again on June 29 with restrictions. Martins Fork Lake beach has now opened its gates back to visitors — just put a little distance between yourselves. (Photo by Emily Sargent)

Beaches are open!

By Emily Sargent

Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

