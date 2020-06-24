June 25, 2020

Although beaches like Martins Fork remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, locals could potentially see them to start opening as phased reopenings continue across the commonwealth. Harlan Countians can still venture out by boat or kayak to enjoy the lake’s scenic beauty or cast a few lines, waiting for the day its sandy shores open back up to the public. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)

Longing for open water

By Emily Sargent

Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020

