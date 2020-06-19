KITCHEN CORNER: Smoked ribs

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

This past weekend, Jake and I went over to his parent’s camper on the lake to enjoy our Friday night. Jake was excited to learn about smoking ribs, since he is now determined to be an outdoor cooking master. It was a beautiful evening with a beautiful view surrounded by some of our favorite people. The food was excellent as well. The guys did the cooking, and let’s just say they like to eyeball most everything so I wasn’t able to get an exact recipe of what they did for this week’s article. I’ve decided to look a good one up for you all that breaks it down a bit better if you are a first time smoker.

Smoked Ribs

Ingredients

2 racks of pork loin back ribs

½ cup yellow mustard

½ cups of your favorite meat rub

¼ cup maple syrup

1 cup apple juice

¾ cup BBQ sauce of your choice.

Instructions

Preheat your smoker to 180 to 200 degrees. Remove membrane from rib racks. Prepare ribs by brushing mustard on top and bottom and then coating generously with the rub on both sides. Cook ribs meat side up on the smoker for 3 hours and remove from grill. Make sure that the smoker does not get over 200 degrees at this point to ensure a fall off the bone center.

Remove ribs from the smoker. Increase the temperature to 225. Put each rack of ribs on a double layer of aluminum foil. Spread the maple syrup and brown sugar across the entirety of both racks. Fold up the edges of the aluminum foil and add the apple juice. Top with and additional piece of aluminum foil and close tightly. Place each rack back in the smoker and cook for an additional two hours, monitor the heat closely again.

After 2 hours, remove the ribs from the foil and throw away the liquid. Brush each rack of ribs with the BBQ sauce you chose and continue cooking for another hour or until the internal temperature is 180-200 degrees.

Remove from the smoker and let rest for 15 minutes then serve. I hope you all enjoy a family get together with this recipe soon.