June 18, 2020

Harlan County arrest records

By Emily Sargent

Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

  • Jacob Manley, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 9. He was charged with two counts failure to appear;
  • Jeffrey Ledford, 54, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
  • Christopher Middleton, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10. He was charged with reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence;
  • Stephen Golden, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 11. He was charged with a probation violation;
  • John Miracle, 60, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 11. He was charged with speeding (15 mph over limit), reckless driving and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence;
  • John Delph, 36, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 11. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
  • Devin Foster, 22, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 13. He was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and contempt of court;
  • Paul Pruitt, 54, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 14. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
  • Jack Stewart, 61, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 15. He was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (minor injury).

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”

