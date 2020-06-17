Harlan County arrest records
The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:
- Jacob Manley, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 9. He was charged with two counts failure to appear;
- Jeffrey Ledford, 54, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Christopher Middleton, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10. He was charged with reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence;
- Stephen Golden, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 11. He was charged with a probation violation;
- John Miracle, 60, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 11. He was charged with speeding (15 mph over limit), reckless driving and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence;
- John Delph, 36, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 11. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Devin Foster, 22, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 13. He was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and contempt of court;
- Paul Pruitt, 54, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 14. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;
- Jack Stewart, 61, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 15. He was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (minor injury).
The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”
You Might Like
Black Mountain Elementary announces honors for 2019-20 school year
The following students had perfect attendance (missing two or fewer days for the school year) at Black Mountain Elementary School.... read more