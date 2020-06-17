Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Jacob Manley, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 9. He was charged with two counts failure to appear;

Jeffrey Ledford, 54, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Christopher Middleton, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10. He was charged with reckless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence;

Stephen Golden, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 11. He was charged with a probation violation;

John Miracle, 60, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 11. He was charged with speeding (15 mph over limit), reckless driving and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence;

John Delph, 36, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 11. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Devin Foster, 22, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 13. He was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and contempt of court;

Paul Pruitt, 54, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 14. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Jack Stewart, 61, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 15. He was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault (minor injury).

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”