Two arrested for elementary school burglary

Two individuals were recently arrested in Harlan County after a complaint was made from the Cumberland Elementary School Family Resource & Youth Service Center.

Shawn Ashley, 21, of Totz, and Candy Ball, 36, of Cumberland, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 28.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a burglary complaint from the elementary school FRYSC, where it appeared someone had broken into the building overnight and taken some of the property.

After an investigation, Ashley was arrested in connection to the break in and some of the stolen items were allegedly found in his possession. The investigation also revealed he had been responsible for additional burglaries and more charges are pending, as stated by the sheriff’s office.

Further into their investigation, deputies allegedly discovered more stolen items in Ball’s possession.

Ashley was charged with third-degree burglary and other pending charges. Ball was charged with receiving stolen property (under $500). Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, with the help of the Cumberland Police Department.

In other police activity:

Bryan Tompkins, 30, of Baxter, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (second offense; methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, with 10 percent bail credit;

Joseph Garret, 37, of Griffin, Georgia, was arrested by United States Marshall Service officers on May 19. He was charged as a fugitive from another state (warrant required) and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Robert Lewis, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 21. He was charged with second-degree burglary, no registration plates, registration and title requirements for vehicle not operational on highway, no registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, no operator’s license and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $300 full-cash bond;

Henry Fee, 37, of Loyall, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on May 21. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor and a probation violation. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Clarence Irvin, 33, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 21. He was charged with second- and third-degree and third-degree criminal mischief. He was lodged Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond, with 10 percent bail credit;

Adam Caldwell, 32, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 24. He was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault (no visible injury). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond, with 10 percent bail credit;

Robert Brock, 52, of Cawood, was arrested by probation and parole officers on May 26. He was charged with a probation violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full-cash bond;

Gary Turner, 51, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 27. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full-cash bond;

Joanna Davis, 35, of Whitesburg, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on May 28. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Earlene Jackson, 44, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on May 29. She was charged with operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and theft by deception (cold checks; under $500). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Chastity Goddard, 19, of Evarts, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on May 29. She was charged with theft by deception (cold checks; under $500) and public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Justin McQueen, 20, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on May 30. He was charged with trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and vehicle with only one headlight. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $500 unsecured bond.

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”