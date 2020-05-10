Search underway for missing Harlan County woman
The Kentucky State Police need your help looking for a Harlan County woman, who disappeared last week.
Lakweasha Estes, 23, of Lynch, was last seen on May 7 around 11 p.m. She was reported missing after failing to show up for her shift at Pizza Hut the following day.
KSP troopers said Estes does not own a vehicle and investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding Estes’ disappearance or her whereabouts are urged to call KSP, Post 10, at 606-573-3131.
