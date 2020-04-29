Local birth announcements

(Editor’s note: All names are listed as they appear on the newborn information form.)

The following births have been submitted by Harlan ARH:

CARTER MADDEN

Gary (Jr.) and Bethany Madden, of Kenvir, are the parents of a 6-pound, 12-ounce son born on Jan. 28, 2020.

He has been named Carter Reid.

His grandparents are Johnny Osborne, Jr., of Harlan, Angela Osborne, of Harlan, and Gary Madden, Sr., of Kenvir.

EASTON MCARTHUR

Logan and Katlyn McArthur, of Bledsoe, are the parents of a 6-pound, 5-ounce son born on Jan. 23, 2020.

He has been named Easton Kash Wayne.

His grandparents are Connie Troxell, of Bledsoe, Jeffrey Troxell, of Bledsoe, Shelia McArthur, of Williamsburg, Lydia Caldwell, of Bledsoe, and Henry Cornett, of Gordon.

EMMALINE TAYLOR

John Taylor and Megan Barton, of Evarts, are the parents of a 7-pound, 2-ounce daughter born on Jan. 23, 2020.

She has been named Emmaline Addisyn-Kate.

Her grandparents are Richard and Kristin Barton, of Evarts, and Bruce and Candy Caudill, of Holmes Mill.

CANNON HALL

Jason and Angela Hall, of Cawood, are the parents of a 6-pound, 4-ounce son born on Oct. 17, 2019.

He has been named Cannon Ellis Dean.

His grandparents are Harold Hall, of Middletown, Ohio, Michelle Stidham, of Harlan, Ronnie A. Thornbury, of London, JoAnn Stidham, of Harlan, Cinda Thornbury, of Whitesburg, and Ronnie K. Thornbury, of Whitesburg.

WESTLYNN CRAYCRAFT

Harold (Jr.) and Becky Craycraft, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 10-ounce daughter born on Oct. 15, 2019.

She has been named Westlynn Danyele.

Her grandparents are Dianna Johnson, of Loyall, Harold and Tina Craycraft, of Bledsoe, and Sarah Miller, of Closplint.

Her great-grandparents are Jane Shell, of Evarts, Walter and Lorraine Miller, of Kenvir, and Marie Craycraft, of Bledsoe.

LIAM HARRIS

Alexander and Jessica Harris, of Baxter, are the parents of a 6-pound, 4-ounce son born on March 24, 2020.

He has been named Liam Alyxander.

His grandparents are Billy Brackett, of Baxter, Sherri Brackett, of Baxter, Noah Harris, of Baxter, and Barbara Cox Harris, of Elcomb.

MADISON STEWART

Michael and Ashley Stewart, of Evarts, are the parents of a 5-pound, 9-ounce daughter born on March 20, 2020.

She has been named Madison Rosaline Leeane Nicole.

Her grandparents are Benjamen Risner, of Evarts, Linda Risner, of Evarts, Roberta Stewart, of Evarts, and John Stewart, of Evarts.

KYLER MEADE

Wilson Rome and Haylee Elizabeth Meade, of Middlesboro, are the parents of a 7-pound, 5-ounce son born on March 10, 2020.

He has been named Kyler Cade.

His grandparents are Lydia Marie Meade, of Baxter, Denny Million, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, and Lisa Million, of Pennington Gap, Virginia.

JAYDEN KELLY

Stacy Maggard and Ladonna Kelly, of Harlan, are the parents of a 5-pound, 7-ounce son born on March 9, 2020.

He has been named Jayden Ryan.

KEENAN WHITFIELD

Christopher and Tiffany Whitfield, of Harlan, are the parents of a 9-pound, 6-ounce son born on March 5, 2020.

He has been named Keenan Arthur Raymond.

His grandparents are Frances River, of Baxter, Raymond Joseph, of Bledsoe, Lavon Moody, of Statesboro, Georgia, and Jamel Robins, of Statesboro, Georgia.

BRAXTON CREECH

James and Bethany Creech, of Fairview, are the parents of a 7-pound, 1-ounce son born on Feb. 9, 2020.

He has been named Braxton McKinley Daniel.

His grandparents are Susie Creech, of Evarts, James E. Creech, of Evarts, Sharon Hubbard, of Coxton, and Chester Hubbard, of Coxton.