Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Sandra Gross, 55, of Burlington, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 22. She was charged with reckless driving, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and no registration receipt;

Adam Caldwell, 32, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 22. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury);

Benny Coots, 41, of Big Laurel, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 22. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Karen Beverly, 42, of Grays Knob, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 24. She was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and two counts non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Michael Long, 58, of Kenvir, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 24. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury);

Adam Cornett, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on April 25. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, ATV violations and a serving bench warrant for court;

Michael Middleton, 51, of Kenvir, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 26. He was charged with reckless driving, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and failure to produce insurance card;

Lonnie Tippett, 40, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 27. He was charged with a serving parole violation warrant;

Marilyn Goldsberry, 49, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 27. She was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol);

Ryan Duckworth, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 27. He was charged with three counts failure to appear and theft by unlawful taking (under $500);

Amy Duckworth, 38, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on April 27. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $500).

