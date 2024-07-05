Analyst likes Cats’ offensive depth Published 8:00 am Friday, July 5, 2024

Veteran ESPN/SEC Network college football analyst Cole Cubelic didn’t need long to become a fan of Ohio State transfer running back Chip Trayanum after he got to Kentucky.

“He’s a downhill thumper of a running back,” Cubelic said on his podcast. “He’s not afraid to put his head down and get the extra yards and be physical. His hands are a little bit of an issue but I have been told he is out working every day trying to get better.

“He’s good in pass pro (protection). I think his overall vision is a little bit of a concern and him finding a feel for this run scheme can take some time.”

Another senior, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, played some as slot receiver as well as running back last season.

“He can handle the load if needed,” Cubelic said. “He’s got juice. He has a dog mentality. He is not afraid of anything. He fears no one and adds an extra gear to the backfield that I like.”

Cubelic really likes UK’s top tight ends — Josh Kattus, Khamari Anderson and Jordan Dingle.

“I think they are underrated. They have multiple tight ends who can do a lot of dirty work but also make big plays when needed,” Cubelic said. “Khamari Anderson has the most ability. He is your mismatch guy. He can run past a linebacker and out physical a safety. They can move him around.

“Josh Kattus is your grinder. He is an old school tight end. You put him next to a tackle and he will push people off the football. He is not afraid to block. Jordan Dingle is in between. He’s more athletic than Kattus but also can really block.

“All three can play and could be starters on multiple teams in the SEC. It is a quality room and one area where Kentucky has great depth and strength.”