$1,000 reward offered for information on Marshall County murder Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the individual or individuals responsible for a murder in Marshall County last week.

The reward is part of the KSP Mayfield Post’s ongoing investigation into the death of 44-year-old Jesse Moore of Benton.

The KSP says it received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT on June 27 from the US Forestry Service regarding an abandoned vehicle that was discovered in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Troopers were requested to conduct a welfare check on the individual who was known to regularly operate the vehicle, which was Moore.

Troopers responded to a residence in the Possum Trot area of Marshall County to attempt to contact Moore. When they arrived at the residence, they found a deceased male who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was conducted on June 29 where the identity was confirmed to be Jesse Moore. Foul play is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing by Post 1 detectives.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jesse Moore is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Information may also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY to 738477. You will be linked to an anonymous reporting form. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL. One more way to report tips confidentially, is through the KSP website Tip Form.