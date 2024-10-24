Hawks vs. Knicks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 6 Published 5:39 am Thursday, October 24, 2024

The New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDS-SE(ATL).

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: MSG and FDS-SE(ATL)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Knicks 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Knicks 118.3 Points Avg. 112.8 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 108.2 46.5% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.4% Three Point % 36.9%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game and dished out 10.8 assists per contest last season.

Clint Capela grabbed 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting three per game.

Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks an outing.

Knicks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jalen Brunson scored 28.7 points per game and dished out 6.7 assists per contest last season.

Josh Hart grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game.

Mikal Bridges had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on 2.7 shots from deep per game.

Bridges grabbed one steal per game. Precious Achiuwa averaged 0.9 blocks a contest.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away –

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/25 Pacers – Home – 10/28 Cavaliers – Home – 10/30 Heat – Away – 11/1 Pistons – Away – 11/4 Rockets – Away – 11/6 Hawks – Away – 11/8 Bucks – Home – 11/10 Pacers – Away – 11/12 76ers – Away – 11/13 Bulls – Home – 11/15 Nets – Home –

