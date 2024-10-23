How to Watch the NBA Today, October 24 Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The NBA slate today, including the Boston Celtics versus the Washington Wizards, is sure to please.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – October 24

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDS-N

NBCS-CA and FDS-N Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.