Trevor Siemian Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Tennessee Titans QB Trevor Siemian will be up against the team with last year’s 27th-ranked passing defense, the Detroit Lions (247.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 8 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Siemian’s game against the Lions this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Falcons 1.4 5-for-13 66 0 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Dolphins -1.6 14-for-26 110 0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Commanders 10.5 27-for-49 217 1 1 4 18 0 Week 17 @Browns 13.7 32-for-45 261 1 1 4 13 0 Week 18 @Patriots 2.9 8-for-20 70 0 0 2 1 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Stats (2023)

In 2023, Siemian had 26.9 fantasy points (5.4 per game) — 48th at his position, 322nd in the league.

In Week 17 versus the Cleveland Browns, Siemian posted a season-high 13.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 32-of-45 (71.1%), 261 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

His second-best game of the season — Week 16 against the Washington Commanders — saw Siemian finish with 13.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-49 (55.1%), 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

In Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, Siemian put up a season-low -1.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: 14-of-26 (53.8%), 110 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Add Siemian to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!