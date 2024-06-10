Yankees edge Dodgers for Tri-City Little League title Published 5:40 pm Monday, June 10, 2024

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

The Tri-City Little League season ended with a shootout as the Marshall Auto Group Yankees edged the Benham Lodge Dodgers 9-8.

Brycen Saylor earned most valuable player honors with an inside-the-park homer and a single for two RBI and three runs scored. Collin Sherman singled twice. Hutton Sherman, Hunter Blair and Jonah Estep singled once each. Estep drove in two runs while Robby Johnson, Isaiah Doton and Collin Sherman drove in one each.

Saylor struck out seven and Johnson fanned one as they shared mound duty.

Tobey Lunsford pounded out a triple, double and single with three RBI and three runs scored to lead the Dodgers. Dakota Smith had two doubles and three RBI. Jacob Cornett singled twice. Adam McLain had an inside-the-park homer. Truett Baldwin, Emmitt Halcomb and Nathan Harrell added one single each.

Lunsford struck out five as he started on the mound. Dakota Smith and Baldwin added one strikeout each.