Test your endurance at Kingdom Come’s Warrior’s Challenge Published 8:19 am Friday, June 7, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kingdom Come State Park has an event coming up in June designed for those who wish to test their physical fitness level against other competitors across some of the park’s most difficult terrain. The Warrior’s Challenge is set for June 15.

According to Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett, the Warrior’s Challenge is open to all who dare to tackle the course.

“It’s an annual event, it will work the same as it does every year,” Cornett said. “We put you through every obstacle that we can create. You’ll run through mud, you’ll crawl through culverts, you’ll swim the lake, there will be mud climbs, mud slides, we soak you with a fire hose, there are a bunch of man-made obstacles, we try to make it as tough as possible. We throw everything we can at you.”

Email newsletter signup

The Warrior’s Challenge is a 5K course through Kingdom Come State Park.

“You do 3 miles worth of swimming, crossing, climbing, sliding, and more,” Cornett said.

So far, Kentucky is the least represented state among pre-registered participants.

“We’ve got a big representation from Virginia this year,” Cornett said. “Tennessee is runner up with the most participants so far. It looks like it’s going to be a great event.”

While the course is difficult, it has been completed by participants as young as 10 to 12 years of age, Cornett said.

“It’s a way to test your abilities,” Cornett said. “Some people walk it and their goal is just to prove they can get through all the obstacles. We’re fine with that, if you’re not the fastest runner, you might be the fastest swimmer. It’s open to anyone.”

There is a $25 registration fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Kingdom Come Park Gift Shop, or preregister at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/KingdomCome/Events.