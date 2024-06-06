Drug investigation leads to trafficking arrest
Published 12:04 pm Thursday, June 6, 2024
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine after police allegedly found him in possession of suspected methamphetamine and other substances.
Michael Distefano, 54, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on June 1.
According to a press release, at approximately 1 a.m. on June 1, a HCSO Deputy was patrolling in the Fairview community as part of an ongoing joint drug investigation with the Harlan City Police Department. The deputy made contact with Distefano on River Street. Further investigation located suspected methamphetamine, suboxone, and pills distributed into baggies along with cash.
Email newsletter signup
Distefano was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and public intoxication. Distefano was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.
In other police activity:
- Brad Florek, 49, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Department on June 2. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and all-terrain vehicles violations. Florek was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;
- Micheal Clem, 42, of Cawood, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on June 2. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and theft by unlawful taking. Clem was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;
- Patrick Bynum, 22, of Harlan, was arrested on May 31, by the Harlan City Police Department. He was charged with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place, and third-degree assault (police or probation officer). Bynum was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.