Drug investigation leads to trafficking arrest

A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine after police allegedly found him in possession of suspected methamphetamine and other substances.

Michael Distefano, 54, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on June 1.

According to a press release, at approximately 1 a.m. on June 1, a HCSO Deputy was patrolling in the Fairview community as part of an ongoing joint drug investigation with the Harlan City Police Department. The deputy made contact with Distefano on River Street. Further investigation located suspected methamphetamine, suboxone, and pills distributed into baggies along with cash.

Distefano was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and public intoxication. Distefano was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

